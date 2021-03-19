North Carolina man scores $150,000 prize during his work break

Delfino Castelan of Candor made a quick stop during his work break Thursday morning and headed back to work with the first VIP Cashword $150,000 top prize.

Castelan, who works for a lumber company, purchased his winning $5 ticket from the Quik Chek on Albemarle Road in Troy, but “didn’t really think he won the big prize” at first.

His son, who was with him when Castelan claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh said his dad “was surprised and shocked.”

Castelan took home $106,126 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

He said he was “excited and happy” to win the first top prize in the game and plans to use the prize money to pay off some bills.

Four top prizes remain to be won.