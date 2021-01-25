North Carolina man facing federal charges in Capitol riot on house arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Christopher Spencer, who is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the US Capitol riot earlier this month, appeared before a judge at a virtual hearing Monday.

The Pilot Mountain man was appointed a Washington, D.C. attorney, his previous attorney told FOX 46. The Department of Justice accuses Spencer of live-streaming his involvement in the insurrection.

Spencer allegedly urged others to kick down the House chamber doors, asked where Nancy Pelosi’s office was, and yelled “Stop the Steal” in an effort to block the certification of Joe Biden’s win.

Spencer was released from custody on the condition he not be allowed to travel outside of the Middle District of North Carolina or possess a firearm. He will remain on home detention and electronic monitoring while he awaits trial, according to court records.

The FBI is urging anyone with information about the insurrection to report tips to www.fbi.gov/USCapitol.