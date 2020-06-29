North Carolina man dies after tree falls on mobile home

The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was killed after a storm pushed a tree onto his mobile home and split it in half.

Authorities found Grijalva Revolorio Abel, 47, dead inside the Chapel Hill home on Sunday evening after a storm brought strong winds and rain through the area, news outlets reported.

Leslie Ventura, one of Abel’s neighbors, told WRAL-TV she heard “something breaking” before she came outside and saw rescue crews trying to save the man.

No other injuries were reported, according to the news outlet.