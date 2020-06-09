Gov. Cooper establishes task force to address racial inequity in the state criminal justice system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday a new task force that will solely be responsible for focusing on criminal justice reform and racial equality.

The committee will be headed by State Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls and Attorney General Josh Stein.

“Black adults are six times more likely to be incarcerated than white adults, black men are two and half times more likely to be killed by a police officer,” Cooper said during a news conference from Raleigh on Tuesday.

The executive action comes in response to global protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, who was killed while in the custody of a white police officer.

“African Americans are more likely to be pulled over by police. The power of police to fulfill their public duties. North Carolina has a tragic legacy of slavery and segregation that still affects our state to this day. But we also have an inspiring legacy,” Stein said. “Adopting criminal justice reform and so much more.”

Floyd was laid to rest on Tuesday in Houston.

“We must acknowledge racial inequities in our systems of law enforcement and criminal justice, and then work to eliminate them. This task force will address policies and procedures that disproportionately burden communities of color,” Cooper said.

