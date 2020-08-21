North Carolina joins multi-state lawsuit against US Postal Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is joining a multi-state lawsuit against the US Postal Service.

“The Postal Service is engaged in a series of dramatic restructuring that is diminishing their ability to deliver the mail in a timely fashion,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, “which could implicate people’s ability to vote.”

The lawsuit is aimed at stopping changes that could disrupt delivery and impact mail-in ballots for the November election. At least 20 state attorneys general have filed the suit hoping to prevent unexpected changes like limiting overtime and extra shifts, which could mean mail out for delivery doesn’t get delivered.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“I am suing the US Postal Service today for these regulations that they’ve imposed without complying with federal law because I want people to have confidence that the Postal Service will be there for them when they need it,” said Stein. “What we want is for them to stop the dramatic changes that are slowing down the mail and to reverse that damage that has been done. People need the Postal Service for everything, but particularly, 11 weeks out from an election.”

In response, the Postal Service announced cost-cutting measures will be suspended until after the election to avoid “even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

“The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall,” said US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a statement.

DeJoy says:

Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.

Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.

No mail processing facilities will be closed.

Overtime will continue to be approved “as needed.”

Read the attorney general’s statement on the lawsuit here.

Read the US Postal Service response here.