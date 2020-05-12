North Carolina AG will “study” towing laws following FOX 46 investigations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says he will study the state’s towing laws, following a month-long series of FOX 46 investigations.

“I want to thank you for your prior stories,” said Stein.

Last week, Stein filed a lawsuit against A1 Towing Solutions, accusing the Charlotte towing company of targeting truckers and charging “outrageous” prices during a State of Emergency.

An employee with A1 Towing Solutions, who refused to give his name, previously blamed truckers for parking where they shouldn’t, ignoring posted warning signs, and “using the coronavirus as an excuse.”

For more than a month, truckers have complained to FOX 46 about Queen City tow companies. At least a dozen drivers or their company representatives say tow companies are booting their tractor and trailer separately, charging double the price, when one boot would do the job.

Tow companies are also charging double to tow the tractor and trailer – $4000 and up – even though the units are attached. Often, the tow companies want cash on the spot or charge a penalty to pay with a card, truckers told FOX 46.

In many cases, the driver was still inside the truck when the truck was booted.

FOX 46 took their concerns straight to Stein.

“Is it legal for these companies to boot these truckers when they’re inside the cab?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant. “Do you think the law needs to change. And, if so, how?”

“Well, it’s certainly an unfair practice to do that,” said Stein “To boot a truck when someone’s in the cab and all you have to do is knock on the door and tell them to roll down the road.”

At least a half dozen lawmakers are now looking into whether the state’s towing laws should change. The AG is also.

“We’ll study North Carolina’s law,” said Stein. “And, to the extent we need to be even more explicit that it’s an unlawful practice, than I will urge the legislature to do that.”

Truckers say the escalating prices can be traced back to a 2014 state Supreme Court decision that ruled municipalities can’t cap how much companies can charge to tow at private lots.

“Should prices be capped on the amount they can charge?,” asked Grant.

“I don’t know that that’s necessary,” said Stein. “There’s a reason why one might want to do that because the person who’s paying the price has nothing to do with who negotiates the contract. It’s the landlord who negotiates with the towing company and it’s not the person whose car it is. So, it’s not as though, there’s a fair bargain between the two parties.”

“Whether they should be capped or not,” Stein added, “what is certain is there can be no price gouging during a State of Emergency.”

Stein says his priority with the lawsuit against A1 Towing Solutions is to get truckers their money back.

He also wants to send a message to anyone looking to profit off the pandemic.

“It’s outrageous,” said Stein, referring to the allegations against A1 Towing Solutions, “unacceptable, against the law ,and that’s why we’re going to court.”

A1 Towing Solutions is not affiliated with A1 Towing and Recovery.