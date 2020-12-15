Nonprofit asks city council to demand residential eviction moratorium extension from state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local non-profit is demanding more from city leaders to help those who are living in Charlotte’s tent city. They held a protest outside the Mecklenburg County Government Center Monday night.

Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition registered with the State this past September. Jessica Lefkowitz, a hotel bartender who lost her job during the pandemic, started the organization after she saw homelessness increase this year.

“It’s time for city, state and federal leaders to help these people,” she said to a small crowd.

Kimberly Dasilva who is homeless told FOX 46, “Most of the people I know have jobs and we don’t do drugs like everyone excepts that we do. We just fell bad on our luck.”

Last month, the CDC put a moratorium on evictions into effect. It protects tenants from eviction, but that expires December 31st.

“Advocate for the state of evictions to be extended,” Lefkowitz said, “because these families have no place to go.”

She said she knows what it’s like to be on both sides of the issue. “I’m a landlord, so I get it,” she said. “I think there should have been provisions on both sides.”

During city council’s public forum, Lefkowitz didn’t ask officials to go to bat for them, and put pressure on state leaders, but someone else from the organization did.

“Can city officials advocate strongly for Governor Cooper to extend the state eviction?”

Mecklenburg County released a statement reiterating its commitment to ending homelessness in our community, and redirected people who need help to their partners, Roof Above, Salvation Army and United Way.

