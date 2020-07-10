Non-profit reveals plan for Charlotte’s version of Central Park, but can it happen?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A new Charlotte-based website popped up this week organized by a new non-profit. The goal is the website is to drum up support for Charlotte’s version of Central Park, called “Queens Park”.

The 220 acre proposed park would be built near the Optimist Park neighborhood on the other side of the Blue Line extension. It currently is a railyard owned by Norfolk Southern Railway.



Right now when you look across North Brevard Street in Optimist Park you can see and hear the railyard. New renderings show what the area could look like if it is turned into Queens Park. There would be 220 acres of green space, paths and water features.

“I think it’s great. I love the light rail trail so having more places to go, more outdoor activities, I think it’s great,” said Matt Tutton from Charlotte.

The area has amazing views of Uptown Charlotte. Organizers say the park would also connect existing neighborhoods that are currently cut off by the railyard.



The park would be double the size of Freedom Park and rival the size of New York City’s Central Park.











“I would love to see a park like that here. I was just saying yesterday what I miss about living in New York City is Central Park. You can run on a path and there no cars or anything like that so it’s super safe,” said Nicole Dalonzo.

Numbers provided by organizers say six percent of Charlotte’s land is used for parks, compared to a national average of 15 percent for major cities.

The only hiccup right now is that the land is owned by Norfolk Southern Railway, but the park’s non-profit points out other cities, like Chicago, have successfully turned railyards into parks.

“We always need more parks and that NODA area there is room for recreational areas up there too. It would be great,” said Chuck Williamson.

Organizers say the City of Charlotte should take advantage of the railyard space right now to build a park. They fear if the city waits any longer, the area could be developed and there are very few other areas where a large urban park could be built.