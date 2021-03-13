No traditional St. Patrick’s Day: Charlotte restaurants and bars adjust to holiday with restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The luck of the Irish is not with local restaurants and breweries in Uptown Charlotte this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The pandemic canceled parades and parties, putting a major hit on sales at area businesses during the holiday.

“I can’t believe it’s a year now, and we’re still dealing with this,” said George Photopoulos, owner of the French Quarter Tavern across from Romare Bearden Park.

St. Patrick’s Day and the weekend before the holiday are usually big at the restaurant and tavern.

“Unfortunately, I think it’s too soon, so there’s not really anything to prepare for,” said Photopoulos.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Uptown Charlotte and some of the big pub crawls for a second year in a row.

“That’s what we’re worried about is too soon to have that many mass crowds around. I think people are still cautious and I think until the majority get vaccinated, I think people are just going to be really careful.”

People were still out and about during the day Saturday dining and drinking around Latta Arcade.

“It’s not as heavy populated-wise, but it’s still out to have a good time and have a couple of drinks and just have a ball,” said William Bethea, who is visiting Charlotte.

The weekend is not what they had hoped for right before St. Patrick’s Day compared with pre-pandemic sales.

“We’re just praying for good weather because people attract people, and people are sick of staying at home,” said Photopoulos.

But slowly and with a little luck, things just might be turning around.

“With the numbers decreasing, and people start feeling more comfortable being around everybody else, it’s allowing activities to start back up and just have fun,” said Bethea.