UPDATE: Suspect in custody; no evidence of shots fired at Concord Mills mall, police say

There is no danger to the public, authorities said

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An armed suspect is in custody and there is no public threat after police responded to reports of gunfire at Concord Mills mall Wednesday afternoon.

According to Concord Police, there is no evidence of any shots fired in the area. Investigators said a fight broke out between two men near ‘Entry 6’ at the mall. One of the men had a handgun and both men involved, along with others nearby, ran from the area.

Concord Police said the armed man is currently in custody.

“Concord Police are investigating reports of gunfire at Concord Mills mall. Officers have a suspect in custody. There is no danger to the public,” Concord, NC Police tweeted.

Concord police are investigating reports of gunfire at Concord Mills mall. Officers have a suspect in custody. There is no danger to the public. / jal — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) November 25, 2020

No one was hurt and no damage has been reported to the mall’s property, police said. The mall is now open and operating as normal.

