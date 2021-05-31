No masks required at some Charlotte-area summer camps

LAKE WYLIE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Summer camp has officially started at Camp Thunderbird on Lake Wylie. Close to 55 campers are attending an early soft launch session this week.

More than 400 campers will be arriving in the next two weeks and more will follow. Those are some of the numbers Kimberly Conroy says are breaking records as parents need a place for their kids to play over the summer.

“Some families really needed to fit this time in because either their school ended earlier than they thought it would or because their school is going back earlier,” Conroy said. “You can tell families are ready to get back out, kids are excited to be here back into the great outdoors.”

Right now, the camp is operating at 100 percent capacity and saw more than 1,200 registrations this year compared to 2019. Some safety protocols are still in place and masks aren’t mandatory.

The camp is following CDC guidelines and has pediatrician nurses and doctors from Atrium Health working on-site to detect any signs of the virus. Campers are mostly outside in smaller groups and are only allowed to interact with kids in their cabin or cohort.

“There are parents who wished we had every child at camp in a mask and there are parents who say if you put a mask on my child we are absolutely not coming and just like everything this year there is a little bit of polarization in parent’s comfort level,” Conroy said. “Ultimately we made the decisions that we made and we are working to stick with those.”

It’s Crawford and Calloway first time spending a week at camp and say so far things are going good.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“It’s pretty fun, not used to sleeping away,” Crawford said. “It’s super fun but at night it gets kind of rowdy because we’re still energetic when we’re trying to go to sleep.”

The two brothers are looking forward to being safe and taking part in the many activities available. Meantime, as the camp opens up Conroy says it’s no time to let their guard down.

“We’re doing wellness checks, our dining capacity is staying small even though we have a rally large dining hall we’re going to do some of our meals to go and some of us will eat in the dining hall,” Conroy said.

The option to sign your child up for summer camp is still available. Click here for more information on Camp Thunderbird.