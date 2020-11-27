No long lines as several retailers shut down on Thanksgiving day

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Thanksgiving tradition got scrapped Thursday. Families did not go out shopping after gobbling turkey except at one store.

Bass Pro Shops at Concord Mills opened on Thanksgiving this year.

Three-year-old Victoria and her mom, Erica Wade, came to Bass Pro on Thanksgiving Day hoping to beat the Black Friday shopping crowds, if there are any.

“I was actually surprised that they were open,” said Wade.

Bass Pro Shops welcomed shoppers on Thanksgiving, bucking this year’s trend of other retailers keeping their doors closed on the holiday.

“Thanksgiving has become a family tradition at Bass Pro Shops. A lot of folks come to see us before Thanksgiving or after they’ve had their dinner with their family,” said Eric Winter, General Manager.

There were no door buster deals this year, and there was no standing in long lines on Thanksgiving, as in years past, waiting for stores to open.

There were just empty parking lots at Walmart and the mall.

“Those people who are in the stores serving those customers are really front line in the pandemic and needed some time off, so Walmart was the first one that said, ‘We’re going to be closed on Thanksgiving.’ That kind of put the pressure off of other stores that were competing and like, ‘Ok, we’re going to let our employees off that day too,” said Cindy Fox, with the Department of Marketing at the Belk College of Business at UNC-Charlotte.

Some traditions like visiting Santa continue even in a pandemic, and new ones just might be made.

“I’m hoping because there’s been a backlash by employees about working on Thanksgiving that next year, we’ll still have Thanksgiving Day with no stores open,” said Fox.

