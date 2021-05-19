No comment from CMS superintendent as personal attacks fly in feud with Mecklenburg County commissioners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is asking CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston about the county funding feud that’s gotten personal over the past few days.

Winston hasn’t spoken publicly about comments directed at him from County Commissioner George Dunlap.

After multiple emails, calls, and waiting in the parking lot at CMS headquarters, no answers have come from the district leader, and we still have not gotten a response from Winston himself about these comments.

FOX 46 crews were asked to leave the property by CMS officials, as well as CMS police, but we continued to press for answers from Superintendent Winston and how he is going to respond to Dunlap’s comments about his lack of experience in education, as well as the county’s request for a plan to improve education for CMS kids.

The controversy has been going on since last week when the county manager Dena Diorio released her recommendations for the county’s fiscal year budget.

Those recommendations included withholding $56 million from CMS until they present a plan with measurable metrics to improve their educational outcomes for students. Diorio also noted none of that money would come out of the classroom, instead it would be coming out of the administration side of CMS.

All of this comes after commissioners say currently 25 percent of CMS schools are low performing, and 70 percent of students in certain cohorts aren’t proficient in at least one subject.

County officials say this all pre-pandemic and with students, particularly students of color, suffering and not receiving a sufficient education something needs to be done

Mudslinging started between Commissioner Dunlap and the Superintendent Winston over the weekend after comments the board chair, George Dunlap, made about Superintendent Earnest Winston.

Dunlap commented on Winston’s experience in education, or what he called lack thereof.

As of today, a source tells us the county manager has asked to meet with CMS to discuss a solution to this whole conflict. Diorio reached out over email to CMS after Dunlap said he would like to meet with them in last night’s commissioner’s meeting.