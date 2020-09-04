No charges filed after man accidentally drags dog behind truck

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- No charges have been filed against a York County man who accidentally dragged his dog behind his car.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said they received calls from concerned neighbors and drivers around noon Wednesday, saying they were seeing the dog being dragged on U.S. 21 near Regent Parkway.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Deputies found the car at a nearby job site and spoke with the owner, who told officers he had forgotten he tied the dog to the truck.

The Sheriff’s Office says the owner was providing care to the dog when deputies arrived. Following an investigation, deputies determined the incident was clearly an accident and no charges were filed.

York County Animal Control did write him a citation.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE