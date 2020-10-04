No. 12 UNC holds on to beat Boston College 26-22

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) – Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying 2-point conversion with 45 seconds left to lead No. 12 North Carolina to a 26-22 victory over Boston College.

Idle since Sept. 12, the Tar Heels improved to 2-0 and sent BC to its first loss under new coach Jeff Hafley.

Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards, including a 41-yard score to Javonte Williams that gave Carolina a 21-13 lead with just over a minute left in the first half.

Williams ran for 57 yards and caught two passes for 56, and Michael Carter carried 16 times for 121 yards for the Tar Heels.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM