Niner Nation remembers UNC Charlotte shooting victims on 1 year anniversary

One year ago, a deadly shooting at UNC Charlotte left the campus paralyzed as some students were forced to shelter in place while others evacuating building with their hands in the air.

It wasn’t until the chaos settled that police revealed students Reed Parlier and Riley Howell were killed. Four others were also injured.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, what would’ve been an in-person ceremony on campus turned virtual, but it didn’t stop people from attending.

A moment of silence was held as some UNCC students gathered at a memorial outside of the Kennedy Building where the tragic incident took place one year ago today.

“I put a candle up there. I like it. It shows that people still remember even during these crazy times there’s still people remembering riley and reed and all the people that were injured in the classroom,” one student told FOX 46.

Many watched the Niner Nation remembrance tribute on their phones crying together—a tragedy that some students still struggle to cope with.

“’Run, fight, hide,’ like that’s not a text that you never expect to receive, and the feeling that you get in your body when you receive that text is something that you can’t really describe,” said Rj Langlui.

“The beginning of the semester last fall was a little hard getting back into things and going back to class.”

“I was really paranoid at first, I’d be like looking at the doors, loud noises and stuff would get to me and I would stay near the edge of the classroom.”

For some students, their college experience hasn’t been “normal” at all.

“I’m a sophomore and I haven’t had a normal school year yet with the pandemic,” Langlui said.

“Police involved shooting off campus, we had riots, we had snow, tornado, two hurricanes, this and then a pandemic,” John Tan said.

Many looking forward to graduating, but this year it’s delayed and last year for some it was a day that never came.

“Kind of that big grand moment of you did it. You made it,” said Tan.