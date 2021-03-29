Nike files suit over Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Nike has filed a lawsuit against the company MSCHF over rapper and singer Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” which contain one drop of human blood in its sole.

Only 666 of the limited edition shoes released Monday were to be produced, and each pair was individually numbered. The price tag was $1,018

In a complaint, Nike alleges the Satan Shoes are Nike Air Max 97’s that “MSCHF has materially altered to prominently feature a satanic theme.” Nike also said it is not connected with the project in any way and they never approved of it.

Nike said the Satan Shoes could lead to confusion in the marketplace and noted purported calls for people to boycott the company over them.

Photo courtesy Nike

“Nike files this lawsuit to maintain control of its brand, to protect its intellectual property, and to clear the confusion and dilution in the marketplace by setting the record straight—Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF’s customized Satan Shoes,” according to the complaint.

Just days after the controversial music video for his new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” went viral, rapper Lil Nas X stoked controversy again over the release of the shoes.

Lil Nas X, who rose to fame after his debut single “Old Town Road” became a global phenomenon, created the “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with the MSCHF clothing brand.

The shoes reportedly contain 66 cubic centimeters of red ink and one drop of human blood in its sole. Other features of the infernal footwear are a pentagram pendant over the laces and “Luke 10:18” written on the side. The Bible verse about Satan’s fall reads, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

Read the full complaint below.