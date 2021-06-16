NFL announces strict new protocols for unvaccinated players

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass as quarterback PJ Walker (6) looks on during NFL football practice in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The National Football League and the Players Union released new and updated COVID-19 protocol for the season’s training camp and preseason.

The new guidelines have very different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

Fully vaccinated players won’t require daily testing, wearing masks, physical distancing and travel restrictions. There also won’t be any restrictions on family/friends interactions, sponsorship opportunities or eating in the cafeteria with other vaccinated individuals.

However, unvaccinated players will be required to be tested every day, must wear masks at all times, will need to self-quarantine following exposure, have travel restrictions, must socially distance during meals and can’t eat with teammates, must stay at team hotels for meals and can’t interact with non-team members during travel.

Here is a full-list of the protocols for players:

Last week, Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold told reporters he had not been vaccinated yet and when asked again on Tuesday following the new protocols, he said it would be a private decision made with his family.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey said Tuesday he will not comment on if he’s vaccinated.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who has been vaccinated, additionally told reporters that while he is not requiring players to get the vaccine, the number of vaccinated players on the team is not where he would like it to be.