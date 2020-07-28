Next COVID-19 relief plan could mean less money for unemployed Americans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The next stimulus plan being rolled out by Republican lawmakers could mean less money for those relying on the unemployment benefits. The plan comes just days before the current relief is set to expire.

Tens of thousands of people across the state will have to figure out how to sustain during the rest of the pandemic without the extra $600 unemployment money.

FOX 46 spoke with Representative Alma Adams Monday evening who says this is not going have a good outcome.

Since March 15, more than 1.1 million North Carolinians have filed for unemployment benefits, with the majority receiving the extra $600 a week that’s now potentially being cut down by the U.S. Senate.

“Republicans are going to vote no to any phase four package. That’s just a fact and a lot of Democrats are going to insist on 3 trillion,” Senator Lindsey Graham said.

Adams says it’s an insult to Americans the senate has taken this long to address the Heroes Act.

“Hunger is already reached epidemic proportion, then it’s going to increase poverty. Then it’s going to be unmanageable. You can’t expect people to live off $500 a week,” she said.

And the pandemic is not going anywhere Adams says. She pointed out each week small businesses that fuel our state and economy are closing, schools are not prepared to open this fall and essential workers are still not protected while on the frontlines.

“I’m encouraging people to reach out to each and every member of the Senate. Whether it’s your senator or not. We need to make sure that we look out for the least of these. So many people are suffering.”

If you’re still unemployed during this time, you should continue filling out the weekly certification for state unemployment funds even though the $600 dollars has run out.

