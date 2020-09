A nearly year-long road closure in South Charlotte that started Monday is causing confusion for some drivers near the Stonecrest Shopping Center. NCDOT closed Elm Lane between Pineville-Matthews Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway so work can be done on the bridge over I-485.

NCDOT crews say the closure is not affecting access to nearby neighborhoods or the Stonecrest Shopping Center, but it is impacting drivers who use Elm Lane as a cut through.

“I am just trying to cut through for an appointment that I am late for,” one driver told FOX 46 Tuesday morning.

The closure is expected to last up to a year and is part of the 485 Express Lane project. The nearly $290 million dollar project started last summer and is expected to be complete in 2022.

The project will add one express lane in each direction along I-485 between I-77 and Independence Boulevard. An additional general-purpose lane will also be added in each direction.

The goal is to prevent the bumper to bumper traffic on 485 during rush hour.