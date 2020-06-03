Newton woman charged with DWI after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

NEWTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A woman was arrested after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Newton.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, June 1, NC State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Burke County on US 70A near Hildebran.

A 1997 Lexus was on US 70A in the area of Happy Day Grocery when they hit the bicyclist. The Lexus then fled the scene.

The bicyclist has been identified as Robert Caine Fox, 31, of Hickory, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Troopers found the suspect vehicle just after midnight. The driver has been identified as Maria Ann Arteaga, 36, of Hickory.

Arteaga was arrested and charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. She is being held under the $80,000 bond at the Burke County Detention Center.