Newsfeed Now: Impeachment heading to the Senate, dog reunited with owners 12 years later

(NEXSTAR)- After the House impeached President Trump for the second time, it is now up to the Senate to decide whether to hand him his first conviction.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, has said he will not call senators back early for a trial so it will happen during the Biden White House.

Senate Democrats want to ensure President Trump cannot run for office again, but it is unclear if enough Senate Republicans will agree with them to make it a reality.

Other stories in today’s show:

INAUGURATION SECURITY: Less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated, Washington, D.C., has been transformed from a tourist attraction to a military zone.

Citing last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol — where the inauguration is always held on Jan. 20 — and with credible threats of more violence, local and federal law enforcement, including the U.S. Secret Service, have taken unprecedented steps to secure the city. Every day, more streets are closed and more fences go up.

The Pentagon has also deployed thousands of National Guardsmen. More than 20,000, many of them armed, will occupy the area around Capitol Hill by Inauguration Day. That’s three times the number of U.S. troops deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia and Syria combined. It’s unclear how long the National Guard will remain in the city.

PRESIDENT-ELECT BIDEN UNVEILS $1.9T PLAN: President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial help to individuals, states and local governments and businesses struggling with the prolonged economic fallout.

Called the “American Rescue Plan,” the legislative proposal would meet Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, while advancing his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. On a parallel track, it would deliver another round of aid to stabilize the economy while the public health effort seeks the upper hand on the pandemic.

It includes $1,400 checks for most Americans, which on top of $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill would bring the total to the $2,000 that Biden has called for. The plan would also extend a temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September. And it shoehorns in the long-term Democratic policy aim of increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour and expanding paid leave for workers across the economy.

TN LAWMAKER WANTS DOLLY PARTON STATUE ADDED TO CAPITOL GROUNDS: A Tennessee state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would add a statue of Dolly Parton to the Capitol grounds in Nashville.

Representative John Mark Windle, a Democrat representing Fentress, Morgan and Overton counties, introduced House Bill 135 Tuesday, aimed at honoring the country legend.

AN UNEXPECTED REUNION: Twelve years ago, the Smith family of Honolulu had a one-eyed, black and white pit bull named Zoe that meant everything to their family.

Sherrie Smith had to move in 2009. She searched hard for a place that would accept dogs but unfortunately, nowhere affordable would allow her to keep Zoe.

The Smiths gave Zoe to a good family, but they never stayed in touch.

Ashley and Sherrie wondered about Zoe for over a decade until two weeks ago when Sherrie got an unexpected phone call.

