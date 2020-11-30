New York couple has given 10,000 backpacks, 200 gallons of sanitizer to homeless during pandemic

Even before the coronavirus hit the U.S., Jeffrey Newman and Jayson Conner were committed to helping the homeless.
But as New York City started shutting down in March, the couple knew they had to work even harder to help those in need.
“We knew we were an essential service,” Newman told Fox News. “We knew we had a job to do.”
Newman and Conner run a nonprofit program called Backpacks for the Street, which gives packs filled with between 45 and 50 items including food, toiletries, emergency blankets, sewing kits, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer and masks to people in need around New York City.
