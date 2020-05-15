New York barber who ‘illicitly’ cut hair for weeks has coronavirus

A New York barber who cut hair over the past few weeks amid the state’s coronavirus restrictions has tested positive for the virus, according to health officials on Wednesday.

Dr. Carol Smith, the Ulster County health commissioner, urged anyone who got their hair cut at a Kingston barbershop within the last three weeks to immediately contact their primary care physician and get tested for the virus.

“We are taking extraordinary measures to try and minimize the spread of this dangerous disease, and learning that a barbershop has been operating illicitly for weeks with a COVID-19-positive employee is extraordinarily disheartening,” Smith said in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Barbershops, beauty salons, and nail salons have been prohibited from opening after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the “New York on PAUSE” directive on March 22, which closed all nonessential businesses to limit the spread of the coronavirus

