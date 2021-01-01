New Year’s babies! Meet first babies of 2021 born in CLT area hospitals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – While some of us were relaxing at home, or enjoying some ‘virtual fireworks’ on New Year’s, a few set of parents welcomed their own little ‘sparklers’ of 2021.
The first babies of the New Year in the Charlotte area arrived with much celebration and fanfare for their North Carolina families.
Here are the New Year’s Day babies from Novant Health NC Medical Centers:
- 12:00 a.m. Emerson Collins – Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- 12:40 a.m. Lillian Rose Brooks – Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- 1:07 a.m. Rowan Potter – Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- 2:16 a.m. Kennedy Josey – Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Atrium Health’s first New Year’s Day baby was delivered at 1:03 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, to proud parents LaKara and RyQwonn. Zioe was born at Carolina’s Medical Center, weighing 6lbs. 13 oz.
Congratulations to all North Carolina families who welcomed a new family member on New Year’s Day!
