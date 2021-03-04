New technology being installed at event venues to minimize COVID spread

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Large venues in Charlotte are taking the next step in preventing the spread of COVID in their facilities.

Now that fans are heading back into sports arenas and more, venues are utilizing new high-tech options to keep patrons safe.

The Spectrum Center along with three other venues are installing the technology. When fans are walking through the doors, there will be thermal cameras set up that are able to detect body temperature, so if it shows you being extremely hot. If so, medical personnel will pull you aside and take your temperature.

Some fans are excited about the new technology.

“I think it’s actually a great idea, anything will help at this point and technology has come so far,” one person told FOX 46.

This technology is called ‘Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization and Thermal Cameras.’ The NPBI would work as an air filtration system within the heating and cooling in the venues.

According to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority it would filter out bacteria and viruses, such as COVID-19. Although some are skeptical.

“I mean I don’t think that the virus could be filtered out of a large venue like that,” another Charlotte neighbor told FOX 46.

But others are willing to try anything to get back into stadiums and venues.

“I would definitely be more likely to go to these types of events, especially as we get back to the new normal,” said another.

The CRVA says the thermal cameras and air filtration are only an extra layer to keep people safe, on top of the normal safety guidelines.

Currently, the Charlotte Convention Center has installed both technologies. A conference of 400 people is going on there Thursday and officials with CRVA tell FOX 46 that so far, everything is working great.