New study says SC is the third-worst state to have a baby, NC not far behind

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new study from WalletHub shows South Carolina is the third-worst state to have a baby in 2021. North Carolina came in as the 10th worst.

The stress of having a baby has been amplified during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the study, and the cost of giving birth is at the top of the list.

To find its data, WalletHub compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across four key dimensions: 1 – cost, 2 – healthcare, 3 – baby-friendliness, and 4 – family-friendliness using 31 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale.

The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

Overall, South Carolina ranks #49 on the list just behind Louisiana and before Alabama. North Carolina ranks #40.

As for the best places to have a baby in the U.S., Massachusetts, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia top the list. Mississippi was ranked the worst state to have a baby in the United States. You can see the full list here.