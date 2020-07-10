New study indicates Mecklenburg County is at ‘tipping point’, needs stay-at-home order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Things are still up in the air about how North Carolina plans to move forward as cases of the coronavirus continue to go up.

Researchers stress five states across North Carolina are at a ‘tipping point’ for COVID-19. According to a new study from the Harvard Global Health Institute, Mecklenburg County needs a ‘stay-at-home’ order.

Researchers determine risk levels by looking at an individual county’s seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases, per 100,000 people.

Right now, there are 13,695 cases in Mecklenburg County. State health officials announced Thursday that they’re keeping a close eye on the county’s hospitals because they’re concerned about hospital capacity in Charlotte, but that at this point, there’s no need for further intervention.