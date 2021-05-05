New state guidelines say kids, teachers do not need to wear masks when outdoors for class or recess

Nine-year-old girl Pollina Dinner poses for a photo at the Arche, or Ark, an organization that supports children, youth and families, in the Hellersdorf neighbourhood, on the eastern outskirts of Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. After two months of lockdown, Pollina Dinner went back to school for the first time on Monday, Feb. 22. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Arche has had to reduce their real face-to-face assistance or traditional classroom schooling as an offer for children, mainly from underprivileged families, drastically. Some kids are still allowed to come over in person, but only once every two weeks. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- New state guidelines indicate that students and teachers no longer need to wear masks when outside for classes or recess.

The announcement comes less than one week after Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order stating that masks no longer need to be work outside as long as social distancing is possible.

NCDHHS says masks are not required when students are outside for recess, if teacher holds class outdoors or if they are participating in an outdoor P.E. class.

Students 4 years old and enrolled in preschool also do not have to wear masks.

The CDC also announced new mask-wearing guidelines last week, saying vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.

Gov. Cooper has said he anticipates lifting mandatory capacity, mass gathering and social distancing restrictions by June 1. It’s not yet clear how this will impact schools.

