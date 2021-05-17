New SC law allowing execution choice on death row brings troubling aspects

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Inmates on death row in South Carolina now have a choice: die by electrocution or by firing squad.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the new state law into effect on Friday.

“The families and loved ones of victims are owed closure and justice by law. Now, we can provide it,” the Governor tweeted.

South Carolina hasn’t carried out an execution since May of 2011. The state’s batch of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013.

Since then, state leaders say they haven’t been able to get the drugs necessary to carry out executions.

“The supply of those drugs was unavailable. What ended up is the law was unable to be carried out. This should fix that,” McMaster said.

South Carolina joins three other states, Utah, Oklahoma and Mississippi, in creating a new firing squad.

Utah is the only state to carry out such an execution.

The ACLU of South Carolina has come out strongly against the law.

“A black male is 18 times more likely to be sentenced to death if the victim is white instead of black. This is nothing more than modern day lynching,” said Executive Director Frank Knaack.

It’s not clear when executions will restart. The state’s electric chair is ready for use, but state officials will have to build a new facility to house a firing squad.

John Blume, Director of the Cornell Death Penalty Project, says bringing in executioners is one of the more troubling aspects of the new law.

“This involves gathering a group of citizens and putting them in a room and shooting another citizen,” Blume said.

“It’s just macabre.”