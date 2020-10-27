New rapid test for COVID, flu rolled out at local hospitals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On top of dealing with COVID-19, doctors are warning everyone to also be aware of the flu.

Both COVID-19 and the flu can be deadly and they can present many of the same symptoms. There’s now a dual test that checks for both at the same time, providing potentially life-saving answers in a matter of minutes.

“The flu is devastating enough and now that we have this new virus in our midst, we now have to be equally cautious,” said Dr. Chris Branner, Specialty Medical Director at Urgent Care Services at Atrium Health.

With both viruses looking similar, it can make it difficult for doctors to diagnose someone sick with fever, cough, chills, and body aches.

“I can’t as a clinician look at you and say you have flu or COVID. In years past that was easy, it was flu,” Branner said.

That’s why hospital systems are rolling out the ‘Abbott ID Now Rapid Test’, which was rolled out at Novant recently and this week at Atrium.

“Some of our clinics already have those flu and COVID combined tests and we’re adding the number of sites that have that as well, so we can get those test results to people and get a quicker answer for both flu and COVID when testing is appropriate for both,” Atrium Health Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti said.

Dr. Branner says they’ll now get results in minutes.

“To be able to answer those questions for patients right then and there, to direct appropriate treatment plans and management strategies is vitally important for us,” he said.

Quick results are even more important now as people become more mobile and students return to the classroom.

“Being aware of when you might have symptoms and knowing when to seek out care or evaluation from your primary care office, from our Urgent Care clinic, that’s going to help us all stay safe together,” Branner said.

He adds what scares him most is the possibility of a patient being infected with both viruses at the same time.

“That certainly as a clinician is a great fear that I have. Could a patient could have both of these viruses circulating at the same time? And how sick would that person potentially be.? So we’re all about to learn a lot more about that, unfortunately, as we get into our traditional flu season.”

Right now, rapid testing is only being used on patients who are showing symptoms in line with COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms, Dr. Branner says to contact your primary care provider first before going to Urgent Care.

