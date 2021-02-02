New person sits in recently open Charlotte City Council at-large seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A new person sits in the recently open Charlotte City Council at-large seat. After a disorganized and somewhat volatile meeting Monday night, Gregory Phipps was sworn on Tuesday.

FOX 46 Charlotte heard from Phipps on Tuesday afternoon and he said he was hesitant to get involved in the Charlotte City Council again.

Phipps didn’t speak in front of council on Friday, saying he was too late to sign up and believes his two years of public service is more valuable than anything he could say in two minutes.

Video shows Phipps being sworn in on Tuesday afternoon. He said he is not running for re-election in the fall and this seat will be fair-game.

On Monday night, it was between him Jessica Davis who was recommended by James “Smuggie” Mitchell, the person who vacated the seat.

Councilmember Victoria Watlington said the process was disorganized and it frustrated her and many other city council leaders, like Braxton Winston, who didn’t vote to fill the seat.

“In regards to whether or not Jessica Davis is qualified for the position because she did not win an election, I think that is absolutely ridiculous. And it’s baseless. And it’s the very reason why we don’t see fresh talent,” she said.

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to Councilman Winston about his choice not to vote on Monday night’s at-large appointment and did not hear back.