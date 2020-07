CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As we start a new month and fiscal year, new laws across North Carolina are taking effect.

North Carolina lawmakers passed more than 30 bills effective July 1, 2020.

They impact various areas of our everyday lives like:

Natural Disaster Recovery

Real Estate

The DMV

COVID-19 relief efforts

For a full list of new laws click HERE