New NC guidance recommends masks in schools but leaves decision to districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – For much of the pandemic, a lot of the response to COVID-19–at least when it came to schools–came from the state.

But soon, that will be changing.

“Schools should require masks indoors for everyone, students and teachers, in Kindergarten through 8th grade,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Not the language–‘should require’. There is no ‘must’ there, anymore.

“You’re going to have a school full of unvaccinated people,” said CMS parent Karitsa Kahlid. “I don’t think it’s a safe idea.”

FOX 46 initially caught up with Khalid earlier this year as plans for the district’s summer Camp CMS were being revealed. Khalid said her child was dealing with learning loss at the time–something she now says is still an issue.

She recently pulled her child out of Camp CMS and into math tutoring.

Khalid said she welcomed the chance to get back in class, with masks.

“They required it before. I don’t know why they wouldn’t require it now,” she said.

The announcement from the state comes as state officials are warning about the Delta variant of COVID-19. The variant is now responsible for 80% of all new COVID cases, they said.

While health officials are stressing the need for vaccinations and the availability of vaccines, they have stressed statewide mandates are not needed for schools unless the pandemic progressively gets worse.

“We’re trying to be really clear that you should do this,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services. “You should implement these protocols. We’ll give you the testing, whatever you need in terms of support.”

A number of local districts have already made their decisions on masks in schools.

Union County and Rowan-Salisbury Schools are making masks optional once the school year starts back. The new guidance from the state won’t change that.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in a statement that they currently require masks indoors, but they plan on discussing the new guidance from the state.

State officials also said high schoolers who are not vaccinated are urged to wear masks.

They also advised that social distancing should also still be the norm in classrooms, with a 3-foot distance whenever possible.