New Monroe development is father’s ‘tribute’ to slain son

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– An anguished father is paying tribute to his late son with a grand gesture – a new community he hopes will honor his legacy.

“I could cry now,” said Scott Swierski, thinking about his son. “I miss Jonathan. And what can I do for him? Nothing. And what can I do to bring him back? Nothing. And the emotion, and the missing him, is just as real as it was the day he died.”

It’s been nearly 14 months since his son, Jonathan, died. The 20-year-old was gunned down at the Paces Pointe Apartment complex in Matthews. There was a fight, police said, and Jonathan was shot in the chest. The shooter told 911 it was an “accident.” Charges were never filed. Swierski is suing the apartment complex alleging negligence.

Now, the distraught dad is honoring his son by building a new townhome community at the site where Jonathan used to live.

“This is the only thing I can do as like a tribute,” said Swierski.

The real estate developer plans to build 38 townhomes off of North Rocky River Road in Monroe. Fourteen acres of land have been approved for rezoning. About 65 percent will be preserved as green space, Swierski said. There will be two dog parks, because Jonathan loved dogs.

“We’re super excited about it,” said Swierski. “So, this does bring us some joy in an otherwise dark period of our lives.”

The project was supposed to be a father-and-son team effort. After Jonathan was killed, the development project was put on hold. Now, Swierski hopes to break ground within the next six months.

The community will serve as a lasting tribute his son. Two streets will be named after Jonathan: “Jonhaven Court” and “Troy Lane,” taken from his middle name. The community’s logo is the image of a cardinal, drawn by Jonathan, which he gave to his dad years ago as a Father’s Day gift.

Swierski wants to make the new community “beautiful.” He hopes it will enhance the area and honor his son. The new development will be called: “Jonhaven.”

“It means everything to me, because it’s something,” said Swierski, with tears in his eyes. “But, at the same time, it’s sad because he was going to be hand-in-hand with me on this.”

Swierski hopes to have the new development completed within two years.

