New Mexico firefighter removes 15,000 bees that swarmed parked car

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A New Mexico firefighter, who is also a trained beekeeper, is being thanked after safely relocating about 15,000 bees that had swarmed a parked car.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, Las Cruces firefighters were called to a grocery store parking lot where a swarm of bees had overwhelmed a car that was parked with the window down.

The firefighters were told that the owner of the car had returned from shopping, put his groceries inside and started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat.

After blocking off the area, the firefighters called their off-duty co-worker, Jesse Johnson who, in his spare time, is a beekeeper. Johnson arrived with the proper tools for the trade–a hive kit, lemongrass oil, gloves and proper attire–and was successful in removing the bees from the car and relocating them to a more suitable location.

The fire crew was on scene for nearly two hours while the bees were removed and rehomed. An estimated 15,000 bees were taken out and brought to Johnson’s property.

A security guard at the grocery store was stung and it is possible a few patrons may have had close encounters, but no major injuries were reported.