New Gold Line streetcar finally operating around Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Every twenty minutes, bells and whistles can be heard throughout Uptown Charlotte.

On Monday, people were able to get on one of Charlotte’s five new streetcars for free.

The completion of Phase two of the Gold Line has been a long-time coming. Construction on the $150 million dollar expansion started in 2017.

“There were periods of time when the street was closed, so that really hurt the traffic so it’s good to have something that is opening up that will bring the traffic back to this area,” Owner Pub at Gateway Eddie Romero said.

Now the line offers more streetcars, stops, and an additional 2.5 miles of tracks on both ends of the previous route.

“When you build a train line, when you build a train station, it’s permanent. It can’t be changed like a bus line, so it really begins to be something that adds momentum to the community. It brings cohesiveness and most importantly connects community,” CATS Executive Director John Lewis said.

Just west of the end of the tracks, several workers line Beatties Road to wait to catch the next bus.

“We got to beat on the windows and wave them down just to stop for people to get on the bus,” one man waiting for the bus said.

In Phase Three of the project, Lewis said they plan to add an additional 10 miles to the Gold Line. He said they are working with local lawmakers on how to fund the project.

“COVID hurt a lot of businesses and traffic Uptown, so I think it is really going to help and distribute more traffic and get more people going from this side of Uptown, all the way to the other side,” Romero said.