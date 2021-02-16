New food co-op to be built in west Charlotte ‘food desert’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A ‘coming soon’ sign is currently sitting on the property at the corner of West Boulevard and Romare Bearden Drive. The West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition has plans to build Three Sisters Market.

Samuel Lee shops at a local Family Dollar store. He grew up in the area which he considers a food desert.

According to the coalition group, the area is 75 percent black, has high poverty, and no local grocery store within a mile.

“It would be convenient for you,” Lee said. “You don’t have to drive out of your neighborhood to go to another neighborhood spend your money in your own neighborhood.”

The market would offer fresh fruits and veggies and non-perishable food items. Most of the healthy foods would come from the Seeds For Change Community Garden. It’s located on the property and ran by at-risk youth.

James Vance is a neighbor and also said it’s needed.

“There’s a lot of people around here that are on fixed incomes and without automobiles or anything,” Vance said. “Now they’re having to pay people to run them to places like Harvey’s, the only thing you have around here are convenient stores.”

WBNC is asking Mecklenburg County Commissioners for $125,000 to pay for things like equipment, staffing, and starting the inventory. The city has already awarded $60,000 toward what will be the city’s first grocery co-op.

“Local bread cost you $3, $4, so it will be a big convenience for people who live around here,” Vance said.