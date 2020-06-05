New efforts, urgency to crackdown on robocalls

CHARLOTTE – There are new efforts, and a renewed sense of urgency, to crackdown on illegal robocalls.

“Robocalls are a scurge,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “And, worse, they’re a source of fraud on the most vulnerable in our state. So, I want to fight them.”

Stein is taking charge and leading a coalition of all 52 state attorneys general. In a letter, they are urging the Federal Communications Commission to work with states, phone companies and use technology to trace illegal robocalls back to the original source. That is often difficult to do since many scammers use spoofing technology to avoid detection.

“We want to trace it back until we can find out who made the call,” said Stein. “Or, if it came internationally, which company in the United States allowed that call to be put on the network? We have got to hold accountable the phone callers who are making these calls but also the companies that are allowing them to happen.”

Stein says the major telecom companies “are on board.” However, he says there are “a bunch of small players” that make “a ton of money” off each illegal robocall allowed – knowingly or not – to be made. He is also urging phone companies to continue using technology to screen out unwanted calls.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Under the TRACED Act, which became in law in December, the FCC will create an entity to trace back illegal robocalls. Because calls can pass through the networks of many telecom companies before reaching its final destination, tracing those calls requires a collaboration between phone companies and states, Stein said.

There is a renewed urgency to trace these illegal robocallers, shut them down, and sue them. Scammers continue to profit off the coronavirus pandemic. They are tricking consumers into giving out personal information in the hopes of getting relief money, testing kits and even jobs, according to Stein and the Better Business Bureau.

So far this year, there has been a 30 percent drop in robocalls statewide, Stein said. Last month, three billion robocalls were made nationwide, according to YouMail’s Robocall Index.

“This is such a huge problem,” said Stein. “That there are so many of them it doesn’t feel like much relief. But we are going to push and push. I am not going to stop until we make a meaningful impact on this problem.”