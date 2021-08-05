New development plan causing residents in South End neighborhood scrambling for new housing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Residents in a South End neighborhood are scrambling to find new housing after their apartment complex announced a new development is being built there.

“I love living there, absolutely love it,” Diana Capellan said.

She and three relatives have lived in the 50-year-old duplex on Sloan Street for about 10 years.

“You like to think that you have safety and security in the place that you live but that can be taken away so quickly,” Capellan said.

In March, she said she received the first of two letters in the mail from apartment management, announcing plans to develop the property.

“A week later, we received a letter saying, ‘actually you guys have to be out by September,’” Capellan said.

Hollis House Apartment management told Fox 46 that is no longer the case, and all residents are on month-to-month leases,

On Monday, Rebeca Perez received a letter that said her home is not in the zone for upcoming development and will be given no less than a 30-day notice before having to leave.

“We are still going to leave just out of fear that they are going to give a 30-day notice and we won’t have housing,” Perez said.

Capellan lives down the road from her and said she never received that notice and is preparing to have to move out next month. She said her family pays about $900 a month for rent. Other apartments available in the same part of South End are being advertised online for nearly $3,500 dollars a month,

“At the end of the day I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t know if I can make three times the rent to be able to afford another place,” Capellan said.

Action NC, a non-profit that works with low-income families said displacement has been an ongoing problem in the Charlotte area.

“The first communities were Earl Village; Piedmont Courts were the first ones that I knew about and I was always questioning where did those people go?” Apryl Lewis with Action NC said.

The apartment office said it does not know exactly when the project will be built but expects construction to begin this fall.