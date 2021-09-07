New development in Plaza Midwood to change the area in a big way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A new development right in the heart of Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood could change the area forever.

Tuesday, developer Crosland Southeast released renderings of the planned Commonwealth Project.

It’s a 12-acre development that will feature retail, restaurants, nearly 400 apartment units and a boutique hotel. Construction is set to begin this fall.

“Our primary goal throughout the design process is for this project to be a natural extension of the surrounding neighborhood,” said Bobby Speir, SVP of Mixed-Use Investment with Crosland Southeast. “Our hope is that the finished product will feel like a nod to the past with a vision for the future.”

If you’ve ever driven by the Central Square property near the intersection of Central and Pecan, chances are you’ve seen the giant “No Public Parking” sign.

Recently, the parking lot has been surrounded by fencing.

“I was wondering what they were doing,” said Chewayne Simone, who was walking by the area.

Many of the businesses in the shopping center have closed. Though, a few still remain.

The developers hope to create a pedestrian-friendly area with green spaces. Two of the historic brick mill buildings will remain and be incorporated into the new development.

“By creating gems out of these diamonds in the rough buildings, we have established them as the centerpiece of the project and designed the remainder of the buildings and green spaces around these crown jewels,” Speir said.

For new residents, like Lucy Rowley, the development is a big reason they chose Plaza Midwood.

“The neighborhood is so up and coming. We just moved here from New York and we chose this neighborhood because they are constantly building. We love that as a young couple,” said Rowley, who lives across the street from the planned development.

What sets Plaza Midwood apart from some of its surrounding neighborhoods is its eclectic nature.

Simone worries that could be lost with a giant development.

“There’s a lot of local stuff. Places that have been here for a while. I think people like how it’s a city but also a small community. This could make it more corporate. I don’t think it would be good for the neighborhood,” Simone said.

Crosland Southeast says they’ve hosted meetings and town halls with neighbors to make sure they keep much of the neighborhood’s character.

Phase One of the project is expected to be done by Spring of 2024.