New details, video emerge after protest accident where teen fell 25 feet through grate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two minutes before Francisco Burns, 18, fell approximately 25 feet through a steel grate, he turned on his cell phone.

In new video, given to FOX 46 by Burns’ attorney, you can see the grate that Burns would soon fall into, resulting in three broken bones in his back. The video is timestamped at 11:14 pm. The accident occurred at 11:16t pm, according to police.

While hard to make out, Burns’ attorney says it appears to show that the grate was either fully or partially intact right before the accident.

FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant was reporting on the protest a few feet away when he heard a loud crash.

“We need help!” one protester screamed. “Medic!”

Protesters, who were in a standoff with police in riot gear, screamed for help. In the confusion, police fired pepper balls, then rushed to help. It took more than 30 firefighters, wearing ballistic gear, to rescue Burns.

FOX 46 has not spoken to Burns, who is recovering at home from his injuries. According to his father, Burns told him “the grate was closed” and he was “running with one foot on the concrete, one on the grate,” when he fell through.

The CMPD report from May 30 said the grate “had been opened by protesters on the street level” at 100 E. Trade Street. It is unclear how police came to that conclusion. No witnesses were mentioned in the incident report and protesters were forced from the area during the rescue.

A CMPD spokesperson said he could not comment beyond what was written in the report. It is unclear if the incident was captured on surveillance or why, if the grate had been tampered with, it was so easy to remove.

“We’re looking to get him as healthy as we can,” Burns’ father said, “after such a trying time.”

For nearly two weeks, FOX 46 has been asking how something like this could happen. We also wanted to know who owns the grate.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte Department of Transportation confirmed the Omni Hotel owns, and is responsible for, the grate outside its property.

“The grate and underlying vault adjacent to the Omni Hotel on Trade Street is owned by the Omni,” said CDOT spokesperson Scierra Bratton. “The vault dates back to the original building construction in the 1970s and exists for the sole purpose of providing electrical service to the building. Although the equipment in the vault is owned by Duke Energy, vaults such as these are the responsibility of the utility customer, the Omni in this case.”

The section of grate that was impacted has now been secured with new bolts. The entire area is surrounded by caution tape.

“The grate has been secured,” said Bratton, “and the City and Omni will be discussing what, if any, changes need to be made to how it is managed going forward.”

FOX 46 reached out several times over several days, by email and phone, to Omni Hotels’ media relations department. Our multiple requests for comment were ignored. Grant called the Omni Hotel in uptown Charlotte Wednesday and asked to speak to a general manager. A man who answered referred him back to media relations and hung up on him.

A claim will likely be brought against the hotel for “negligence” and personal injury, Burns’ attorney, Michael Rousseaux, confirmed.