New COVID travel guidelines for passengers traveling to the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In about two weeks, international travelers flying into the US will need a negative COVID test to board the plane.

American Airlines announced Wednesday that travelers two years and older would need to have the test.

“I actually think they should be tested even traveling within the states… myself, I’ve known numerous people horribly sick. I’ve had numerous people die from it so,” said Lynn Quirk, passenger.

The CDC is saying by January 26th, passengers will be required to show a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of travel before boarding a plane to the U.S.

This comes as we see a surge in positive COVID cases.

“We’ve been allowing people to come into the country without proof that they’re not sick. We’ve been asking through the CDC that they quarantine for fourteen days but the reality is most people are not following CDC guidelines and actually quarantining once they do come through international travel,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed.

Star Med’s top doctor agrees with new guidelines but says no restrictions are perfect.

One passenger says anything helps.

“I just want to like… (cries) I just want people to just think about the next person, you know? We could’ve been done with all of this a long time ago,” said Jamie Turner, passenger.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Airlines will not allow passengers to board if proof of negative covid status isn’t provided.

Doctors say the Antigen and PCR tests will be used to get accurate results.

“It boggles my mind that anyone could block or try to push against regulations or new policies that are literally just trying to save lives,” said Turner.

If you’ve tested positive for COVID in the last three months and have recovered, the CDC says a letter from your physician will suffice.

Latest headlines from FOX 46