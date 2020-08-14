New CMPD chief renews partnerships with community organizations to reduce crime in Beatties Ford Road area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Officers and neighbors are working together to get results in Charlotte.

CMPD’s new police chief Johnny Jennings is making new moves to improve community relations.

Chief Jennings is renewing a partnership with Cops and Barbers, a popular program created by Shaun “Lucky” Corbett, to bridge the gap between police and community.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Chief Jennings was also meeting with the Beatties Ford Improvement Group, an organization dedicated to improving life in the community, creating opportunity, and reducing crime in an area that has seen its share of unrest recently.

The Beatties Ford Road area faced several shootings and deaths in June, including four who were killed at a Juneteenth block party, and a 14-year-old gunned down at a local Walmart.

Now, Chief Jennings and the two organizations are coming together in the hopes of making the area safer for all.