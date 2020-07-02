New CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings sworn into office Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There’s a new man in charge at CMPD. Chief Johnny Jennings took the oath of office today.

Jennings has been with CMPD for almost 30 years. He recognizes that he’s taking over during a challenging time, but says he’s more than ready to lead the police department.

“So help me God, Chief Jennings, you are officially sworn in as the police chief of one of the finest departments in this country.”

Jennings takes over as Charlotte’s top cop during a time when tensions between police and the community are high and police reform is front and center across the country in the wake of police killings of black men and women.

“We are never going to move the needle and build a positive relationship with our community until we recognize how our community wants to be policed,” Jennings said.

He started his career with CMPD back in 1992.

At Wednesday’s Oath of Office ceremony, Jennings noted that he and outgoing Chief Kerr Putney grew in the ranks of CMPD together.

Community activist Robert darkens works on changing policy at CMPD and says he’s ok with an internal hire.

“I would rather work with someone who came from an internal background as opposed to going out and getting somebody, one. They understand Charlotte, the make ups, things that have happened and transpired,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins wants to work with Jennings on reallocating funds at the police department, doing an independent audit of the police department’s budget and giving subpoena power to the Citizens Review Board.

“I understand there are different ideas and opinions concerning the direction people want this department to take I respect that and I welcome that,” Jennings said.

Jennings’ wife, mother and two of his three sons were here in-person for the ceremony that was broadcast virtually today because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennings plans to focus on building trust with the community and preventing violent crime.