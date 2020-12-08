New CMPD app privacy policy draws concern; tech experts weigh in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s an app CMPD called a “game-changer.” The MyCMPD app (or Atlas One app) launched in mid-November; CMPD described it as a way to personalize public safety, and give citizens more information about the crimes happening in their neighborhood.

Some, however, are questioning if it’s too personal. One review on the app said, “Read their privacy policy. That’s all it took for me to uninstall this app. Using police cover to scrape up personal data is not a way to build trust with law enforcement.”

Another review said, “Do not download this app if you value your privacy. CMPD should not use an app platform that harvests user data for profit.”

FOX 46 took the Atlas One privacy policy to Danial Bulloch, Director of Technology at Network Essentials.

“It actually seems like a very reasonable privacy policy to me,” Bulloch said after reviewing it.

He said requests in the policy aren’t unreasonable.

“The privacy policy, as it stands now, makes it clear they do not sell that data,” he said, “and they only share the data with people like law enforcement — where required to.”

That means when the service is requested to hand over data, legally, by a subpoena. As with most apps, though, there’s one catch to keep in mind.

“They leave it open to update without notification, so they can change it at any time,” Bulloch said, “so right now they say we’re not going to sell your information, but tomorrow they could change that and not tell you.”

Bulloch recommends the average user take a look at the preferences on their smartphones. Most allow consumers to tailor the access the app has by changing location preferences or opting out of other settings.

