New car-sharing platform sees spike in business amid pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The cost to rent a car continues to climb across the country. In Charlotte, a single-day compact coupe can run a traveler upwards of $200 per day.

The plateaued hike is a result of rental agencies selling off a majority of their fleet at the peak of the pandemic.

“They were left with ten percent of the business but still had 100 percent of the fleet that was required to service their normal rental volume. So they switched into survival mode which meant to sell off huge numbers of vehicles,” said Jonathan Weinberg, CEO of Autoslash.com.

More travelers are slowly adopting different ways of getting around the cities they’re visiting. Turo, a car-sharing platform, has seen a huge spike in business since the outbreak of COVID-19 and travel restrictions.

Their website allows car owners to list their vehicles for rent by the day or week. A top host in Charlotte, Tatiana Pisarski offers up her two Tesla vehicles.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“The initial torque is what people enjoy the most,” said Pisarski on a ride along.

What she offers on Turo, can mean peace of mind for travelers who might not want to deal with the ambiguity of renting through a large agency.

“You’ll show up and the car is actually not available, or you’ll get something different than what you expected. With us you know exactly what you’re getting. We’ll meet you, explain everything.”

Besides a usually cheaper than agency price, Turo offers a more personal touch and gives vehicle owners the opportunity to pull in cash on the side.

“COVID if anything has taught us to pick ourselves up from our bootstraps and generate our own income. Maybe when you can’t depend on a company or job,” said Turo Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Mok.