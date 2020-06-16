New call center brings hundreds of jobs to Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Hundreds of new job coming to Charlotte, just when many people needed it most.

Chime Solutions, a life and health insurance call center, is joining the push for a better economy in the QC.

“We sat and figured out how it is that we could accomplish this for people so they wouldn’t be impacted,” Chime Solutions CEO Mark Wilson said.

Wilson announced Tuesday that 250 new jobs will be coming to the Charlotte area. He will employ and train those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have learned so much as a company during the whole time and changed so much of our processes so we could learn about each other,” Wilson said.

As the announcement came down, Mayor Vi Lyles also highlighted the city’s efforts to approve a grant that will fund training for chime solutions.

“We are going to continue to be your best workforce developer and Atlanta has nothing on Charlotte, I want you to know that,” Lyles said.

The company is currently based in Dallas and Atlanta. There won’t be a new building coming to the Queen City. Most of these new jobs will allow people to work from home.

Right now, the company says pay will start at $16 an hour.

