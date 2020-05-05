New bill would give NC drivers more time to renew licenses, registration, tags

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- A new bill on the table in North Carolina would give drivers who need to get licenses, tags and registrations updated some extra time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think it’s going to afford some people not to have to spend money on something they don’t need to right now if it can be pushed off a few more months later,” said Vic Espananza, who lives in Charlotte.

Espananza is talking about the governor’s signing of Senate Bill 704, giving people five extra months to get their new driver credentials.

People whose license, tags, and registration expired between march and august can now wait for a renewal.

“I think it’s a good thing because a lot of people, first of all, are losing their jobs. Their hours are being cut back, my hours are being cut back. They’re just financially hard pressed right now, so I think for the state to do this is a great service and a much needed service to its citizens,” Charlotte neighbor David Penny told FOX 46.

Penny is someone who waited at the license plate agency today for an hour. He says the lines were long and if he knew he could wait, he wouldn’t have chanced it.

Many want to know what happens if you’re pulled over? The DMV says abide by the officer’s instructions and grab your credentials. If the expiration date is between March 2020 and August 2020, you’re good to go.

“I’m one of the people who wait until the last minute to get stuff done. I would hope people take advantage of it. There’s no sense on being out here unless you don’t have to.

Hopefully by then in the next four months they’ll have a cure,” Espananza said.

Driver’s license testing has also been suspended at this time.