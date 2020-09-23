New bill tackles sexual assaults in the military, would compensate victims

ABERDEEN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Fort Bragg Army Captain Erin Scanlon carries the emotional scars that never heal.

“You never expect it to happen to you,” she said from her home 30 miles west of Fort Bragg.

Scanlon, a member of the elite 82nd Airborne Division, says she was raped off base in Fayetteville four years ago this month. Her alleged attacker was a fellow soldier.

“I pushed him away,” she recalled. “I told him no, to stop, find someone else and eventually he had me pinned against a car and I stopped resisting at that point.”

Afterward, she said she felt to the floor and started crying.

Text messages, and Scanlon’s injuries corroborated her account of a sexual assault, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The military took over the case from civilian court. Scanlon says witnesses were blocked from testifying and she was prevented from sitting in at trial except to take the stand.

“The entire time it was me on trial,” said Scanlon. “It was my behavior. My decision in what I was wearing. Why I was dressed the way I was.”

She said it felt like being attacked.

“After you’ve been through a trauma of literally being attacked by another service member,” she said, “you shouldn’t go through the trauma of being attacked on a daily basis by the entire military.”

The soldier she accused denied the allegations and was found not guilty under a military court proceeding. After five years of serving her country, Scanlon left the military last year.

“Do you feel the way the military currently investigates sexual assaults is fair?” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant.

“No,” said Scanlon. “At this point, the victim doesn’t stand a chance, in my opinion.”

The system, she said, is designed to protect predators.

It’s a complaint FOX 46 has heard before.

Earlier this year, two women spoke out about the sexual harassment they received from superiors while on duty. In April, the Department of Defense released a report that found the number of reported cases of sexual assaults in the military are up three percent. Many victims are too afraid to come forward. In 2018, the military estimated the actual number to be more than 20,5000 service members who experienced a sexual assault compared to 14,900 in 2016.

“They go and they sign up to fight for our country, to take a bullet for our country,” said attorney Natalie Khawam. “Not to get sexually harassed and sexually assaulted.”

Khawam represents Scanlon and the family of Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier who was sexually harassed before she disappeared and was found murdered. Her family, and Khawam, met with President Donald Turmp at the White House in July to advocate for change.

Last week, a bipartisan bill was announced on Capitol Hill. The “I Am Vanessa Guillen Act” would appoint an independent special prosecutor to investigate sexual misconduct allegations. Investigations would be taken out of the chain of command, away from the commanders who often lead the victims and perpetrators.

“This is the military’s #MeToo movement,” said Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA).

Speier and Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma are both fighting for the bill. In an interview with FOX 46, Mullin said the legislation was also inspired by Scanlon and victims of sexual violence.

“Why is the special prosecutor the way to go?” asked Grant. “And, do you think it will cut down on some of the cases that we’re seeing of sexual assault and harassment in the military?”

“Well, if you have a habitual offender, that habitual offender is going to be found,” said Mullin. “They can’t hide anymore. They can’t be covered up. They can’t have people covering up their cases for them.”

The bill also expands on legislation introduced by Rep. Speier and supported by Rep. Mullin, signed into law in December, following a series of FOX 46 investigations. In 2018, we first told you about the botched medical care of Fort Bragg Green Beret Sfc. Richard Stayskal.

Khawam also represents Stayskal and fought to give him, and other soldiers, the right to be compensated for negligent medical care.

Under this new bill, that right would also extend to victims of sexual abuse.

“It’s about justice being served,” said Mullin. “And, someone being held accountable. And, that’s what this does.”

Scanlon tried to sue the military for its handling of her case but was blocked from doing so because of a controversial 1950 Supreme Court decision known as the Feres Doctrine. The same ruling also prevented Stayskal from suing the military doctor who misdiagnosed his lung cancer as pneumonia.

“The Department of Defense does not comment on pending or proposed legislation,” said Defense spokesman Maj. Cesar Santiago.

FOX 46 asked the DoD, generally, if current procedures that are in place are enough to prevent sexual abuse and if it is a good system? We did not get a response.

As for Scanlon, she joined the military to help others. Her mission now is to keep fighting for those in uniform.

“I believe my purpose in the military was to get assaulted,” she said. “So that I could fix it for everyone else.”

